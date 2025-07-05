Dalai Lama's message ahead of 90th birthday: ‘Important to work for…’

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday released a message to his followers, a day before his 90th birthday, urging them to practice the virtues of being compassionate, promoting human values and religious harmony. Dalai Lama will turn 90 years old on Sunday.

The statement comes as celebrations are underway in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, ahead of the 90th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama said he is a "simple Buddhist monk" and doesn’t engage in birthday celebrations.

Also Read: On eve of 90th birthday, Dalai Lama hopes to live till 130 years

"On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism," the Dalai Lama said in a post on X.

"I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don’t normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organizing events focused on my birthday I wish to share some thoughts. While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone," he added.

He also said he will continue to promote human values and religious harmony, adding that he will continue to dispel the miseries of the world.

Also Read: Only Dalai Lama can decide on his incarnation: India snubs China

"As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion," he added.

The statement comes days after Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, recently announced that the 600-year-old institution a spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhists would continue and that the successor would be chosen outside of China.

He also asserted that a non-profit trust created by him in 2015 will be the sole authority to recognise his reincarnation, drawing a sharp condemnation from China.

Earlier in the day, the 89-year-old Tibetan leader said he hoped to live until he is over 130 years old.

"So far, I have done my best and with the continued blessings of Avalokiteshvara (a Buddhist spiritual protector), I hope to live another 30 or 40 years, continuing to serve sentient beings and the Buddha Dharma," the Dalai Lama said while addressing his followers at a prayer ceremony for his long life.

Dalai Lama has been in the Himalayan town ever since 1959 when he fled Tibet in the wake of a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

Since then, he has sustained Tibet’s aspirations for greater autonomy under Chinese Communist Party rule and mobilised Tibetans inside and outside China.