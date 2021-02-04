Dalit, 24, blindfolded, assaulted by 4 for allegedly stealing money: Police
Rahul, 24-year-old Dalit labourer, is blindfolded, his head is stuck between a man's thighs while another fellow swings the thin wooden stick and brings it flat on his dhoti-clad derierre. The sound of lathis on his body and the muffled cries punctuate the air near Ammapettai in Thanjavur. The Dalit man is alleged to have stolen money from the men.
The incident, captured on a video, shows how the four men go about torturing him. As if in a relay race, another man takes over the stick from the one carrying it earlier. The man is briefly let go and then again captured and pushed to the ground. At this point with Rahul’s face in the soil, a man sits on top of him, while another fellow grabs him by the ankles. And he is again hit on his bottom.
With the man still sitting on top of the Dalit man, now the one holding him by the ankles gets up, the wooden stick changes hands again, but the same story plays out. Rahul is now hit on his bare feet.
An FIR has been filed against four men under six sections, including 307 and atrocities against SC/ST Act, said Somasundaram, superintendent of police, Thanjavur.
The search is on for the four accused to be arrested.
They reportedly beat up the Dalit man for stealing money from one of the accused, as per initial information, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Still stand with farmers, tweets Greta Thunberg facing toolkit row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal launches 'Switch Delhi' campaign to fight air pollution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LJD MP MV Shreyams Kumar criticises govt handling of farmer agitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala approves scheme to provide pension, other benefits to MGNREGS workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Worrying': Ministry lists 8 states/UTs with high Covid-19 positivity rate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central Vista: Govt starts work on Rajpath redevelopment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4-year-old leopard hit by vehicle in Maharashtra, dies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SII delays vaccines for private sale in Bangladesh to focus on national campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt says Lokpal did not present any annual report in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget focuses on farmer empowerment: PM Modi at Chauri Chaura event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flight operations disrupted in Kashmir for 2nd day as valley receives snowfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fresh Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally at 16,829
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HS Puri performs 'bhoomi pujan' for redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Have mercy’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh urges Centre to repeal ‘black laws'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On farm laws stir, TMC's Derek O'Brien says govt failed country at many levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox