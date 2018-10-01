Today in New Delhi, India
Dalit woman gang-raped allegedly in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, abandoned in unconscious state

Police said efforts are on to nab the two accused

india Updated: Oct 01, 2018 14:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Muzaffarnagar
A Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district on September 30, 2018, and later abandoned in an unconscious state, police said. (AP File )

A Dalit woman, working at a beauty parlour, was allegedly raped by two persons at Mansurpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the woman was abducted when she returning home from her parlour and gang-raped on Sunday. The woman was later abandoned in an unconscious state at the village.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 14:07 IST

