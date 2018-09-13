Dalit youth stabbed to death in Karnal

A 28-year-old Dalit man was allegedly stabbed to death by two assailants in Ranwar village of the Karnal district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Kumar, who is survived by his wife and two children. Police suspect that he was murdered due to old enmity.

The incident took place when Rajiv went to a shop where the two assailants were already present. They allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fled the spot. Rajiv was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A relative of the victim, Mahender Singh, has accused two “upper caste” men, Vicky and Parv Kumar, residents of the same village, of the murder. He alleged that Dalits are being targeted and the police are doing nothing.

He also demanded compensation for the family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased held a protest and blocked the village road, demanding arrest of the assailants at the earliest.

Gharaunda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Virender Saini, who reached the spot to pacify the protesting family members, said an FIR has been registered against the two accused, as per the statement of family members and efforts are on to arrest the accused.

Following the DSP’s assurance, the family members of the deceased agreed to lift the raod blockade and the body of the deceased was sent for postmortem.

