Darshan, 3 others to remain in police custody for two more days

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with three other individuals, has been remanded to two-day police custody by a court in Bengaluru on Thursday. The decision came following a request from the prosecutor citing the need for further investigation into the case. Bengaluru: Actor Darshan being taken to a Bengaluru court in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

The court also ordered co-accused Dhanraj, Vinay, and Pradosh into police custody, while the other 13 accused including Pavithra Gowda will remain in judicial custody.

The victim Renukaswamy’s body was discovered near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9. The post-mortem report concluded that Renukaswamy died due to shock and haemorrhage. As per the investigation so far, Renukaswamy was subjected to electric shocks as part of the torture, which resulted in 39 injuries, including seven-eight burns.

Following the proceedings on Thursday evening, Darshan and the three co-accused were escorted back to Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. Simultaneously, arrangements were being made to transfer the remaining accused to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex.

In the remand application filed before the court, a copy of which is available with HT, police said that the probe, since the court granted them custody, has unearthed substantial evidence implicating Darshan and others in the crime.

According to the police, Darshan, in order to avoid the legal process and suppress the connection to the other accused, obtained ₹40 lakh from his friend Mohan Raj. This money was kept in his house through a third party and was meant to be used for distribution.

“On June 19, police searched Darshan’s residence, seizing ₹37.4 lakh in cash along with a military green Puma bag…Further revelations during the investigation indicated that Darshan had sent ₹3 lakh in cash and other items to his wife, Vijaya Lakshmi, through a third party from Radisson Hotel in Mysore,” read the remand application.

Following a notice issued on June 18, Vijaya Lakshmi complied and brought the cash to Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station.

Additionally, investigators have collected bills and receipts from Reliance Trends in Ideal Home, where Darshan allegedly made purchases for clothes after the crime. CCTV footage and other relevant evidence from the store were also gathered and documented as part of the ongoing probe.

Police have said that A1, Pavitra Gowda, is identified as the main instigator of the crime, “having provoked and conspired with the other accused to commit the murder, which has been confirmed during the investigation.”

It further added that A2, Darshan, has used his money and influence over his fan group, who are also co-accused, to participate in and facilitate the crime. “Darshan exploited his financial power and influential fan base to orchestrate the abduction of the innocent deceased Renukaswamy Swamy by involving A4 (Raghavendra), A6 (Jagadish) and A8 (Ravi). They intimidated and robbed the deceased of his gold ornaments. The accused A10, Vinay, who is related to Jayanna, provided a shed in the town where A1 and the other accused brutally assaulted and killed the deceased. This has been corroborated by physical, technical, and scientific evidence gathered during the investigation,” the remand application summarised the crime.

Meanwhile, the counsel representing the arrested Kannada superstar said on Thursday that the bail petition seeking his release will be filed in the court after he is sent to judicial custody. He told reporters, “We are not filing the bail petition today (Thursday). Our team will sit and discuss and then make a decision.”