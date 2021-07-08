Data protection report may be delayed as House panel members become ministers

The induction of the head of the parliamentary committee examining the Personal Data Protection Bill along with its four members into the Union council of ministers is likely to delay the report on the proposed legislation that the panel is slated to submit during Parliament’s Monsoon Session beginning July 19.

Meenakshi Lekhi, the head, Ajay Bhatt, Rajeev Chandrashekar, Bhupendra Yadav, and Ashwini Vaishnaw’s elevation means that they no longer can be part of the committee. People aware of the matter said even the draft report remains to be circulated among the members of the panel.

The panel of 10 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members each was set up in 2019 to review the bill after it was tabled in Parliament’s lower House in December that year. It got an extension first till the Winter Session last year, then until the first week of the second half of the Budget Session this year, and finally until the Monsoon Session this month. The committee has met various stakeholders over data protection. The bill covers the cross-border transfer of data and the use of personal data by government and private companies. Provisions of the bill, which seek to ensure the data protection of Indian citizens, related to localisation of data within the country and curbs on data sharing across borders have drawn flak from global tech companies.

The scope of the report is believed to have been expanded to cover not just personal data protection but also non-personal data. The panel’s report will aim to address “reasonable purposes for data sharing, exemptions for government agencies and sensitive personal data”, a person familiar with the matter said.

Congress lawmaker Manish Tewari, who is a member of the panel, said the report is stuck not just because of the exit of the panel members. He added there is pressure on the government from social media companies to not have a data protection law. “It has been seven months since deliberations of the committee closed. The chair made the committee members sit during the worst phase for Covid because she wanted to complete the report early. The draft is yet to be circulated not because she has not made the draft report, but obviously, since there is pressure from the social media companies on the government to not have a data protection law,” he said. “Ravi Shankar Prasad (former electronics and information technology minister) has been sacrificed at the altar of pleasing the social media giants. It is clear that social media companies are more powerful than the government.”

Former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary said since it is a committee report, there is a sense of urgency to it. “If the Speaker wants, he can appoint a new chairperson today.” He added the procedure to be followed will depend on whether the chairperson has directed the secretariat to circulate the report. Achary said in that case, it will have to circulate a copy of the report before a new chair is appointed. “Otherwise, the new chairperson will have to issue the directions,” he said. “The vacancies in the panel will be filled up once the parliamentary affairs minister gives the names of the new members to be added to the panel.”

HT reached out to the ministry of electronics and information technology but did not get an immediate response. This copy will be updated once the ministry responds.