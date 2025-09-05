Dating app in Hyderabad used to run drug racket, cops bust operation

Hyderabad police uncovered a major drug peddling network that used a popular dating app to connect with clients. Two drug peddlers and seven people were arrested as part of the operation, along with 100 grams of MDMA, police said on Thursday. . Two drug peddlers and seven people were arrested as part of the operation.(Representational Image/pexel)

According to officials, the peddlers identified as M Ramakanth alias Kiran (44) and Mudavath Prasad (30) used code names like ‘Rocket’ and ‘Pigeon’ on their dating profiles to discreetly market drugs.

Most of the people involved in the network belonged to the LGBTQ community since the main accused developed the habit of engaging in "same-gender sexual activities".

He started using a gay dating app to contact people. He also began consuming MDMA and other narcotic substances and used to give drugs to attract youth, police said.

"They were using encrypted messaging and dating apps to avoid detection. Their clientele was carefully selected through these platforms," the police said.

The accused sourced MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) from a Nigerian supplier based in Bengaluru. They purchased it at ₹10,000 per gram and resold it in Hyderabad at a steep markup of ₹15,000 per gram.

Acting on credible information, a raid was conducted at a flat and the peddlers were apprehended and based on leads, seven consumers, including a doctor were taken into custody.

Both peddlers had previous drug-related charges. In July 2024, he, along with the second peddler, was arrested and sent to judicial custody. They were subsequently released on bail.

About four months ago, he again started selling drugs. He contacted a Nigerian national in Bengaluru, purchased MDMA at ₹4,000 per gram and sold it at ₹7,000– ₹8,000 per gram with the help of the second peddler, the release said.

Among the seven detained consumers were individuals from various professional backgrounds, including a general surgeon, an IT recruiter, and a sex worker. Officials added that one of the detainees tested HIV positive.

All individuals have been handed over to the Chilkalguda Police for further investigation.

(with PTI inputs)