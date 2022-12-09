Dating apps should be monitored: Lawyer of Shraddha's father

The lawyer of Shraddha Walker's father has called for monitoring of dating apps citing alleged threat posed by criminals and terrorists.

“Though people have the right to use dating apps, these dating apps should be monitored. There can be criminals and terrorists,” Seema Kushwaha, lawyer Shradda's father said, as quoted by ANI.

She further stated that the family members of accused Aaftab Poonawala should also be named in the chargesheet.

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, also held dating apps responsible for bringing the accused and the victim in contact.

“Aaftab pursued Shraddha to make up her mind to leave. It was because of dating apps that Shraddha came in contact with Aaftab,” ANI quoted Shraddha's father as saying.

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha to death and cut her body into 35 pieces which he stored in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi in May this year, before dumping them across the city over several days.

Shraddha's father on Friday demanded that the accused be hanged to death for killing his daughter.

"Aaftab Poonawala should be given capital punishment of hanging for killing my daughter...There should be stern action against Poonawala and whosoever was involved in the case," Walkar told reporters in Mumbai after meeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "An inquiry should also be conducted against the police officials of Vasai and Nalasopara and Tulinj police (in Palghar district) for delayed the investigation on Shraddha's complaint. Had they acted immediately, my daughter would have been alive now," he said.

