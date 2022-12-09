Home / India News / Dating apps should be monitored: Lawyer of Shraddha's father

Dating apps should be monitored: Lawyer of Shraddha's father

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 02:42 PM IST

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha to death and cut her body into 35 pieces which he stored in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi in May this year, before dumping them across the city over several days.

ByHT News Desk

The lawyer of Shraddha Walker's father has called for monitoring of dating apps citing alleged threat posed by criminals and terrorists.

“Though people have the right to use dating apps, these dating apps should be monitored. There can be criminals and terrorists,” Seema Kushwaha, lawyer Shradda's father said, as quoted by ANI.

She further stated that the family members of accused Aaftab Poonawala should also be named in the chargesheet.

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, also held dating apps responsible for bringing the accused and the victim in contact.

“Aaftab pursued Shraddha to make up her mind to leave. It was because of dating apps that Shraddha came in contact with Aaftab,” ANI quoted Shraddha's father as saying.

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha to death and cut her body into 35 pieces which he stored in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi in May this year, before dumping them across the city over several days.

Shraddha's father on Friday demanded that the accused be hanged to death for killing his daughter.

"Aaftab Poonawala should be given capital punishment of hanging for killing my daughter...There should be stern action against Poonawala and whosoever was involved in the case," Walkar told reporters in Mumbai after meeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "An inquiry should also be conducted against the police officials of Vasai and Nalasopara and Tulinj police (in Palghar district) for delayed the investigation on Shraddha's complaint. Had they acted immediately, my daughter would have been alive now," he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out