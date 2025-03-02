'Daughter followed, pushed': Union minister lodges harassment complaint in Maharashtra

Union minister Raksha Khadse on Sunday filed an FIR alleging her daughter and her friends were harassed by a group of men at an event in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. Reacting to the complaint, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed the accused belonged to a political party and the police arrested some of them. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raksha Khadse speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session.(ANI file photo)

Khadse's complaint said that the incident occurred at Sant Muktai Yatra in Kothali village in Muktainagar on Friday night.

"I was in Gujarat, so my daughter called me to ask for permission to go. I asked her to take a guard and two to three staff members along. My daughter and her friends were followed and pushed, and their photos and videos were taken. When my staff objected, the boys resorted to unruly behaviour, and a mob of 30 to 40 people gathered," Khadse told PTI.

She said her daughter told her that the same group had misbehaved with her on February 24 at a public event.

"It is unfortunate. If such things happen to an MP or Union minister's daughter, imagine what common people have to go through," she said.

Fadnavis promises action

CM Fadnavis promised strict action against them.

"Those who harassed Khadse's daughter are from a political party. The local police have arrested some of them and registered a case. There will be strict action taken against them," he said.

Raksha Khadse's father-in-law, former minister and NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse, said the police hadn't taken action against them.

"The police have already received several complaints against these youths in the past, but no effective steps were taken. These boys are hardened criminals," he said.

He claimed that he was made to wait two hours before admitting their complaint.

"I have spoken to the DSP and IG. When we went to the police station first, we were made to sit for two hours. The police told us to rethink the issue as it relates to girls. The youths have beaten up the police also. These people have political protection," the NCP (SP) leader said.