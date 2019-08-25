Daughter, son-in-law kill Kolkata woman who did not approve of their marriage

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:37 IST

Sampa Chakraborty (47), a homemaker and resident of the Parnashree area in the southern fringes of Kolkata, was killed in the early hours of Sunday allegedly by her daughter and son-in-law whose marriage she could not accept.

The police arrested Chakraborty’s daughter Riya Dutta and son-in-law Joy Dutta after hours of interrogation. Officials involved in the probe claimed that the couple admitted during the interrogation that Chakraborty could not tolerate Joy because he worked for a grocer. The couple also claimed that Chakraborty wanted her daughter to go in for a divorce.

The body, wrapped in a bed sheet and tied with a nylon rope, was found on the road outside the apartment in the Bakultala area where the victim lived with her husband Bhupal Chakraborty, an employee of a private security agency. The victim’s throat was slashed and a plastic bag thrust inside the mouth.

Kolkata Police initially detained Chakraborty’s husband, Riya and Joy Dutta for questioning. They went missing on Sunday morning but were later traced. Local residents alleged that they saw Chakraborty’s daughter and son-in-law carrying a bag-like object on a bicycle and dropping it on the road in the dead of the night. One of the neighbours even recorded a video and took some photographs on her phone. Around 6.30 am, the residents discovered the body and informed the local Parnashree police station.

“The apartment was locked from outside when the police reached the spot. We had to break in. We found some sharp weapons which we suspect were used for the murder. The bed sheet and the nylon rope were possibly procured from the apartment as well. We have to examine the forensic reports,” said joint commissioner of police (crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

Local residents told the police that the family rarely interacted with local people. Some even alleged that in the past Riya was caught stealing things from houses in the neighbourhood.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 22:37 IST