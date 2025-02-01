2 women stay with mother's body for over a week in Hyderabad due to ‘depression’ after her death

Two young women stayed with the dead body of their mother inside their house here for over a week as they felt depressed after her death, police said. Two young ladies who were despondent following their mother's death spent more than a week at their home with her body.(PTI)

The incident came to light after they approached the police on January 31.

The mother, aged 45, of the two daughters did not wake up from sleep on January 23 and they realized that she died as her pulse, breathing and heartbeat stopped. They remained inside their home due to depression, keeping the doors closed since then. Neighbours also did not get any foul smell from the relatively isolated house, police added.

The daughters (aged 25 and 22) went to the local MLA's camp office January 31 evening saying they didn't have money to conduct the mother's funeral. They were directed to approach the police.

The police shifted the woman's dead body to a state-run hospital for a post-mortem.

The young women worked as sales girls after studying up to Intermediate and degree.

Their father left them several years ago and his whereabouts are not known and they don't have close relatives either, police said, adding that counselling was given to them.