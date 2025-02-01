1 dead, 11 missing as cruiser plunges into Bhakra canal in Haryana's Fatehabad

One person was killed while 11 others were swept away after a Force Motors Cruiser carrying 14 passengers plunged into the Bhakra canal in Haryana's Fatehabad district, police said on Saturday. According to authorities on Saturday, a Force Motors Cruiser carrying 14 people crashed into the Bhakra canal in the Fatehabad district of Haryana, killing one person and sweeping 11 others away.(Hindustan Times/Sakib Ali/representative)

A man and an 11-year-old boy were rescued, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

The incident occurred at Sardarewala village in Ratia on Friday night, when dense fog engulfed the area, police said.

The passengers, many of whom were from Mehmara village, were returning after attending a wedding ceremony at a village in Punjab's Fazilka district, police said.

When the Cruiser reached near Sardarewala village, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle because of low visibility caused by dense fog, and it fell into the Bhakra canal, they said.

"We have retrieved the body of a man. Efforts are on to trace the 11 missing passengers," an officer said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and divers are conducting the rescue operation, the officer added.