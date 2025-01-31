Maha Kumbh stampede: ‘We fell on ground, people trampled over us for 40 minutes’: Man whose grandma died recounts horror

Rampati’s grandson Narender Kumar said that he along with his grandmother and six others from their village had gone to the Maha Kumbh to take the holy dip.
“Around 1-2 pm on January 29, all of us reached near the Sangam area and after seeing a huge crowd, we all decided not to take the holy dip. However, the crowd broke the barricades, which led to the stampede. We fell on the ground and people moved over us for nearly 40 minutes. Then an ambulance came, and we were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared my grandmother dead. Her last rites were performed at our native village in Jind,” he added.