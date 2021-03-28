Home / India News / 'Dawai bhi Kadai bhi not just a slogan, we have to live it’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
The Prime Minister’s remark on following Covid-19 protocols comes at a time when the country is witnessing a massive spike in daily cases since the last month.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Members of Sion Friends Circle Wearing PPE suits distribute pamphlets amongst residents of Dharavi during awareness campaign on Not to Celebrate Holi this year amid coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewed his pitch for strict adherence to protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. “Dawai bhi Kadai bhi is not just a slogan, we have to live it, say it and tell it," he said while addressing the 75th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Hailing India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said the Janta curfew that was imposed last year in March became an inspiration for the world. The act of banging plates and clapping that evening also lifted the spirits of health workers, who have been working day and night, leading the nation’s coronavirus battle, the Prime Minister added.

Modi said that this time of the year in 2020, the citizens across the globe were wondering whether there would be a vaccine against the viral and by when it would be rolled out. “Today, the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remark on following Covid-19 protocols comes at a time when the country is witnessing a massive spike in daily cases since the last month. On Sunday, the daily Covid-19 case count went past 62,000 for the second consecutive day. The situation became more worrisome with the daily toll from the disease also on the rise. Over 300 fatalities were recorded between Saturday and Sunday, the highest this year.

Following concerns of the virus spreading even more due to the festival season, the central government has told all states and union territories (UTs) to ensure measures to breaking the chain of transmission are taken.

On account of Holi on Monday, several states and UTs have imposed restrictions on mass events. While Maharashtra, the state reporting the maximum number of new cases, has ordered a statewide night curfew from midnight of March 27, in Delhi, the police have informed citizens that there will be no public gathering on Holi, and other upcoming festivals like Shab-e-Barat and Navaratri amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Centre has also drawn a five-point strategy for 12 states reporting the resurgence of Covid-19 cases. They have been told intensify testing, ensure effective isolation and contact tracing, upgrade health infrastructure, pay attention to adherence of Covid-19 appropriate behavior and targeted approach to vaccination.

