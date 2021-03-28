IND USA
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccines, provided through the Covax initiative, at the Barrio Obrero Public Hospital in Asuncion, Paraguay,
Live

Covid-19 LIVE | China reports 8 fresh cases in mainland

  • The United States added almost 79,000 Covid-19 cases in a day while evidence emerged that the virus is now infecting the younger generation.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:12 AM IST

The number of cases surpassed 126.5 million globally as the Covid-19 virus continued to surface, according to a report by Bloomberg. The death toll exceeded 2.7 million.

The United States added almost 79,000 Covid-19 cases in a day while evidence emerged that the virus is now infecting the younger generation. According to the Bloomberg report, some states in the US are reporting a surge in cases among people under 30 years of age. The shift, as US cases accelerate again, will test the nationwide strategy of vaccinating the elderly and most vulnerable first.

Brazil, the second country to have the highest death toll, added more than 3,000 Covid-19 deaths for the second consecutive day. With cases pointing up again since mid-February, many parts of the world are back to dealing with the economic fallout and public fatigue of restrictions while scaling up vaccinations.

In India, the number of daily cases hovered around 60,000, prompting authorities to rush for preventive measures. The tally has surpassed 11.9 million-mark while the death toll is at 161,240.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 28, 2021 09:12 AM IST

    In Barcelona, thousands gather for rock concert

    People wearing protective masks attend a concert of "Love of Lesbian" at the Palau Sant Jordi, the first massive concert since the beginning of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)
    Donning face masks, 8,000 people in Barcelona gathered to attend a rock concert. Fans were screened for Covid-19 a day before.

  • MAR 28, 2021 07:43 AM IST

    China reports 8 fresh cases of Covid-19

    China reported 8 new Covid-19 cases on March 27, compared with 12 new infections the previous day, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

  • MAR 28, 2021 07:41 AM IST

    Australia's Queensland state coronavirus cluster grows to three

    Australia's Queensland state reported one new coronavirus case on Sunday linked to the highly contagious B117 UK mutant strain, but officials said a wider lockdown was not yet needed yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: PM to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Police have launched a hunt for the killers. (Representational photo/Getty Images)
india news

Maoists kill panchayat member in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

By S Kareemuddin and Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 08:44 AM IST
The victim who was associated with Congress party, was dragged out of his house into a jungle where he was hacked to death.
Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned as minister earlier in March in the wake of his alleged involvement in a sex tape case. (ANI File Photo)
india news

Ramesh Jarkiholi claims Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar behind sex tape

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi claimed he has evidnc eagainst Congress leader DK Shivakumar and would hand them over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about various issues on his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.(PTI File Photo)
india news

75th edition of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The address comes a day after PM Modi's Bangladesh visit and the first phase of voting in West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections.
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccines, provided through the Covax initiative, at the Barrio Obrero Public Hospital in Asuncion, Paraguay,(Bloomberg)
india news

Covid-19 LIVE | China reports 8 fresh cases in mainland

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • The United States added almost 79,000 Covid-19 cases in a day while evidence emerged that the virus is now infecting the younger generation.
As many as 62,258 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry informed on Saturday.(Reuters file photo)
india news

Sec 144 imposed in Goa ahead of Holi, Eid, Easter in wake of rising Covid cases

ANI | , Panaji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:26 AM IST
The Goa government also announced earlier that the Shigmo festival parade in the state stands cancelled this year due to rising Covid-19 cases.
Station House Officer in Phulpur said the pilot of the flight informed Air traffic control and requested landing on priority.(Reuters/representative image)
india news

Passenger attempts to open emergency exit mid-air, stopped by crew till landing

ANI | , Varanasi
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:22 AM IST
The passenger has been handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force.
Earlier this week, the Centre announced the expansion of vaccine coverage to include people over 45 years of age, irrespective of comorbidities.(HT Photo)
india news

More doses to reach Odisha: Health secy

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 05:06 AM IST
In a letter to Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday, Odisha health secretary PK Mohapatra said that due to insufficient vaccine quantities, the government was unable to plan vaccine sessions.
Voting was held in 30 seats – several of them part of the once Maoist-hit Jangalmahal region – amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

Heavy turnout in Phase 1 of Assam, Bengal polls

By By Tanmay Chatterjee, Utpal Parashar, Kolkata/guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Voting passes off largely peacefully, with a few minor clashes and EVMs malfunctioning in some centres
Militants usually sneak into the Valley via north Kashmir’s Gulmarg, Uri, Nowgam Tanghdar Keran and Gurez axis. (HT FILE)
india news

No infiltration attempts reported from LoC along North Kashmir in last 3 months

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 04:31 AM IST
Usually, infiltration attempts are reported beginning late January, especially from north Kashmir.
After taking over the Andhra Pradesh police FIR, the NIA has invoked stringent sections, including those under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), sedition, criminal conspiracy and the Arms Act against the 64 accused.(File photo)
india news

NIA takes over Andhra probe against activists

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:36 AM IST
The rights activists say they have been implicated in a false case and now it has been handed over to the NIA for further harassment.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said people are coming in larger numbers to vote due to preparations made by the Election Commission.(ANI)
india news

BJP will get clear majority in Bengal, NDA will retain Assam: Rajnath Singh

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:36 AM IST
"High voter turnout in the first phase of West Bengal elections makes it clear that BJP is going to achieve great success in each phase of polls. The trends show that BJP will form the government with a clear majority," Rajnath Singh said.
The maiden edition of Iron Fist was held in 2013. In picture - Indian Air Force's Apache helicopter is seen in the Ladakh region.(Reuters)
india news

After Ladakh standoff, IAF defers mega drill to conserve flying hours

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 03:41 AM IST
IAF’s biggest exercise Iron Fist, held every three years to showcase India’s air power, was supposed to be held at Rajasthan’s Pokhran test facility this month but it has been removed from the air force’s training schedule for the current year.
Muzaffarnagar’s additional district government counsel (ADGC), Lalit Bhardwaj, said the state requested the withdrawal of the case.(Getty images)
india news

BJP leaders get relief in Muzaffarnagar riots case

By S Raju, Meerut
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 04:36 AM IST
Hailing the court decision, BJP’s Muzaffarnagar district president Vijay Shukla said “Fake case were registered against party leaders during the rule of Samajwadi Party [SP] government. We appreciate the court’s decision.”
Total 13,83,051 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 71st day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination.(HT Photo)
india news

Over 59.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India, says government

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:20 AM IST
"The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.94 Crore today. A total of 5,94,92,824 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 pm today," the Union Health Ministry said.
