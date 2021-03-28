Covid-19 LIVE | China reports 8 fresh cases in mainland

The number of cases surpassed 126.5 million globally as the Covid-19 virus continued to surface, according to a report by Bloomberg. The death toll exceeded 2.7 million.

The United States added almost 79,000 Covid-19 cases in a day while evidence emerged that the virus is now infecting the younger generation. According to the Bloomberg report, some states in the US are reporting a surge in cases among people under 30 years of age. The shift, as US cases accelerate again, will test the nationwide strategy of vaccinating the elderly and most vulnerable first.

Brazil, the second country to have the highest death toll, added more than 3,000 Covid-19 deaths for the second consecutive day. With cases pointing up again since mid-February, many parts of the world are back to dealing with the economic fallout and public fatigue of restrictions while scaling up vaccinations.

In India, the number of daily cases hovered around 60,000, prompting authorities to rush for preventive measures. The tally has surpassed 11.9 million-mark while the death toll is at 161,240.

