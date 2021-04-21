'Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi': Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra on Ram Navami amid Covid-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami and asked the citizens to follow the appropriate coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols.

The Prime Minister also asked the people to keep the mantra of "Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi" (yes to medicine and yes to caution) in mind.

"Happy Ram Navami! May Lord Shri Ram's boundless compassion always remain on the countrymen. Jai Shri Ram!" Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi. In a subsequent post from his official handle on the social network, he wrote, "Today is Ram Navami and Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram's message to all of us is that we follow appropriate behaviour. In these times of corona crisis, please follow all appropriate Covid-19 related norms to avoid getting infected. Remember the mantra of 'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi'.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, the Prime Minister had said that in today's circumstances, the need of the moment is to save the country from a potential lockdown. He asked the state governments to treat lockdown only as a measure of last resort and concentrate on micro-containment zones. He also paid tribute to doctors, medical staff, paramedical staff, frontline workers, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers, security and police personnel for their contribution to the fight against coronavirus disease pandemic.

The Prime Minister called upon the youth to help in maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour in their areas and neighbourhood as this will help in avoiding containment zones, curfews or lockdowns. He also asked children to create an atmosphere where their family members avoid venturing out without a reason.