Dawood Ibrahim's Maharashtra properties to be auctioned today: Who are the bidders?

Four properties owned by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra are set to be put up for auction on Friday. The properties are owned by Ibrahim's family and have been placed for auction just a the reserve price of ₹19 lakh. Underworld crime boss Dawood Ibrahim

The four parcels of agricultural land are located in Mumbake village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. One of the key ancestral properties of the don to go on auction in the past include Dawood Ibrahim's childhood home in Mumbake village, where he was born and spent his early years.

Lawyer and Shiv Sena member Ajay Srivastava is expected to turn up at the auction of the properties and will be making a bid for Dawood's ancestral home, reported NDTV. Previously, he has bid for three of the terrorist's properties, including his childhood home in Mumbake.

Earlier, Srivastava had bid for a string of shops in 2001 which are still caught in a legal tender. However, the Shiv Sena member is hoping to get the deed to Dawood's ancestral home soon, with plans to launch a Sanatan Pathshala (school) there.

Meanwhile, the auction for the four parcels of land owned by Dawood Ibrahim and his family will take place on Friday in Mumbai, with the reserve price set at ₹19.22 lakh. The properties were seized by the government under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act, 1976.

Dawood Ibrahim properties auctioned in the past

The first auction of one of Dawood Ibrahim's properties, seized by the government, took place in 2000. While it was a major auction event, no bidders turned up to participate due to fear of the terrorist.

In November 2020, six properties from the Mumbake village, including Dawood Ibrahim's childhood home went up for auction. Before that in 2017, three luxurious properties in South Delhi, including a hotel, owned by Ibrahim were auctioned off by the government.

A few weeks back, there were reports that Ibrahim had been rushed to a hospital in Karachi after he was allegedly poisoned through his food and was battling for his life. However, authorities from Pakistan did not confirm the news.

There were speculation that Ibrahim was in the hospital under tight security, and had been placed on a ventilator due to his deteriorating health. However, these reports were dismissed by his close aide.

The underworld don’s close aide Chhota Shakeel had claimed that these reports were "just rumours", and that Ibrahim was "1000 per cent fit".