Day after attack, CM Rekha Gupta announces public hearings in all Delhi constituencies

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that she will hold public hearings in every assembly constituency, just a day after she was physically assaulted during a 'Jan Sunwai' at her official residence in Civil Lines. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta a day after she was allegedly attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence.(PTI)

Announcing the decision, Rekha Gupta recalled her father's lesson, “When I was in college, Papa gave me a car to drive. One day, a big accident happened. I got scared and became afraid to even touch the car again. Then Papa said that accidents happen in life, but you can't stop out of fear. You can't stop walking on the path,” she said.

She added, “Today, his same lesson comes to mind again. Yesterday, another accident happened, but I can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhiites.”

The chief minister stressed that women have the strength to withstand adversities. “Anyway, women have double the strength to fight through difficulties. They have to pass countless tests to prove themselves. I am ready too! Now, public hearings will not only be held at my home but in every assembly of Delhi. Your Chief Minister, at your doorstep,” Gupta said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi CM said the attack would never “shake her determination” or “weaken her resolve” to serve the people.

“Such attacks can never shake my determination or weaken my resolve to serve the people. I will now be among you with even greater energy and dedication,” she had said in a post on X.

Attack during Jan Sunvai at CM residence

The Delhi CM's announcement came after she was physically assaulted during her weekly public hearing (Jan Sunvai) on Wednesday. Police said the accused, identified as Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya, a 41-year-old auto driver from Rajkot in Gujarat, entered posing as a complainant.

According to people in the CM’s office, the man moved forward while the chief minister was interacting with citizens, handed her a piece of paper, started speaking loudly, used expletives, and then "attacked" her.

The CM’s security team and others present at the spot overpowered the assailant and handed him over to police. A first information report (FIR) under sections pertaining to attempt to murder has been registered. Police said his motives are not yet known, and it is unclear if he acted alone.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, all seven of the party’s Members of Parliament from Delhi, including Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, visited Gupta at her residence to enquire about her health. Delhi BJP MPs described the incident as a “mishap”.