Attack did not affect CM Rekha Gupta’s resolve, says Delhi MP after meeting her

All seven Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Members of Parliament (MPs) from Delhi met chief minister Rekha Gupta at her residence on Thursday morning, a day after CM Gupta was attacked during a public meeting on Wednesday which left her injured. BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari said the attack has not affected CM’s resolve. (HT sourced photo)

BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari hailed the CM’s resolve adding that the attack did not deter her.

“The attack has not affected the resolve of the chief minister. The public hearings by CM will continue as usual. Next Wednesday, she will attend the Jan Sunwai again and she will join work from her office on Friday. Today, she is working. Our CM has been injured but she is fine now,” Tiwari told HT.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the CM is healthy and committed to serve the people with the same resolve.

Gupta was physically assaulted at a weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning by a 41-year-old man who came from Rajkot in Gujarat, and entered posing as a complainant.

The accused, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya , an auto driver in Rajkot, was overpowered by the CM’s security team and others present there. A first information report (FIR) under sections pertaining to attempt to murder has been filed against him. His motives are not known and it is also not clear whether he was working alone.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said the MPs met the CM to enquire about her health.

“Today, along with all my fellow MPs from Delhi, I met the popular chief minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, and inquired about her well-being. The chief minister is in perfect health and, as before, is continuously dedicated to serving the people of Delhi with full commitment,” said Khandelwal.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra also called on her in the morning and said she is working from her home despite having serious injuries on her body.

“She worked last evening too. She has been seeing files. She is doing all the official work. But she needs rest as she has serious injuries on her body. This is not an ordinary incident, but the CM is doing all the official work… The accused has a criminal background. He already has nine criminal cases against him, from smuggling to liquor supply to attempt to murder. The manner in which he came here was like that of a professional criminal… It seems to be a professional attack but we are waiting for police investigation,” Mishra said.