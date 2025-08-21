Z-plus upgraded, ‘Jan Sunwai’ now from distance: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's security revamped after attack

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta's security will reportedly be revamped following the attack on her during a public hearing or ‘Jan Sunwai’ event at her Civil Lines Camp Office, an incident which on Wednesday sparked concerns and questions over the law and order situation in the national capital. Delhi Police officials seen deployed outside the residence of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, (Hindustan Times)

CM Rekha Gupta gets 'Z-plus' category security, according to the security guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), however, police officers suggested it might be upgraded to have “more personnel” or enhanced arrangements, as reported earlier by HT.

According to officials cited by news agency PTI, Centre has granted 'Z' category CRPF security to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta following the attack on her.

The MHA guidelines have been outlined in the ‘Yellow Book’, which describes protection protocols for VIPs and VVIPs.

Rekha Gupta's security to be revamped

As mentioned above in the report, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is said to have taken charge of the Delhi chief minister's security on Thursday following the direction of the Union home ministry.

She has been granted the security cover following a threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies, sources cited in the PTI report said.

Gupta, her official residence and the Camp Office on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area of the national capital will also reportedly be secured by the VIP Security Group (VSG) of the paramilitary force that also provides protection to home minister Amit Shah as well as the Gandhi family of the Congress party.

A team of 22-25 armed CRPF commandos will be on the CM's protection duty round-the-clock, the sources said, adding that the personnel force will put in place new measures for her security, including regulating access to her residence, deployment of security gadgets and providing her proximate protection through male and female personal security officers (PSOs) when she moves in public.

Apart from the above, some other major security upgrades have reportedly been planned for her, including a ban on people directly approaching her at the Jan Sunwai sessions.

Police said this is to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and security protocols are strengthened during interactions between the chief minister and the public.

“Complainants will not be allowed to directly approach the chief minister during 'Jan Sunwai' sessions,” PTI quoted a police source.

The above-mentioned source added that every complaint will first undergo verification before being placed before CM Rekha Gupta.

A designated perimeter will also be created to ensure that visitors cannot come close to her, the police source said.

What happened with Rekha Gupta

Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Wednesday said a “mishap happened” during Jan Sunvai at chief minister Rekha Gupta's residence in Civil Lines, referring to initial reports of a person “slapping” the CM and “pulling her hair” during the event.

One person was arrested in connection with the matter.

Initial reports stated that the chief minister was “slapped” and her “hair was pulled” before security overpowered the attacker. However, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who met Gupta later, dismissed those claims as “fabricated.”

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday said Rekha Gupta suffered serious physical injuries and was in a state of "shock" after the attack but had been working from her residence.

A man from Gujarat, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), allegedly pulled her hair and attacked her during the 'Jan Sunwai' programme. The accused was overpowered and arrested on the spot. Later, he was booked under charges, including attempt to murder.

Officials said the revised security protocol will be put into place immediately and will remain in force for all future public hearings at the chief minister's office.