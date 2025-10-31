Day after ‘big fan’ remark, Khesari Lal Yadav asks Modi why isn't Bihar ‘even half of’ Gujarat

Day after mounting high praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, singer-actor and RJD leader Khesari Lal Yadav questioned the prime minister and the BJP-led government at the Centre for its vision for Bihar. Singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav, right, and his wife Chanda, with Tejashwi Yadav in Patna, Bihar,after he joined RJD. (PTI)

Khesari Lal Yadav, who joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) early this month and will be contesting from Chapra constituency in the upcoming Bihar elections , said that despite them being in power in Bihar for the last 20 years, the state still faces unemployment, lack of better educational institutions and healthcare.

“I absolutely admire him, and I still do. He's never been bad, but why hasn't his vision been extended to our Bihar? They have been in power at the Centre for 15 years and have been in Bihar for 20 years. Yet, why haven't people in Bihar found employment, a better university, or a better hospital? ... Why do they only give us trains? Why don't they give us factories? ” Yadav, who joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on October 16, told ANI.

He said that PM Modi should extend his vision for Gujarat to Bihar as well. “You have made Gujarat so much better; I want you to make Bihar as good as half of Gujarat,” he said.

Countering Modi's ‘jungle raj’ jab on RJD, Yadav said that the NDA government in Bihar has failed to improve the situation despite being in power for two decades. “Even today, people here are scared of setting up factories because they hear from their own leaders that there is Jungle Raj... Your government has been in power for 20 years, and even then, there is jungle raj; then what have you changed? ” he said.