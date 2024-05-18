Day after Delhi's Najafgarh trends as hottest in country, IMD issues fresh heatwave warning till May 21

India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a fresh heatwave warning for the northern plains till May 21 (Tuesday). The weather department forecast severe heatwave conditions across northern India, including several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, between May 17 and 21. The development comes a day after Najagarh in South West Delhi recorded over 47°C to trend as the hottest place in the country.(HT Photo)

The weather department said heatwave conditions were likely prevail in parts of Uttar Pradesh from May 17-21, in isolated pockets of Gujarat between May 17 and 21, Bihar from May 17-20, Jharkhand between May 19 and 20, north Madhya Pradesh from May 18-21, Gangetic West Bengal between May 18 and 20, and Odisha on May 20 and 21.

The development comes a day after Najagarh in South West Delhi recorded over 47°C to trend as the hottest place in the country. While a red alert for severe heatwave was issued for West Rajasthan, an orange alert was issued for East Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. A yellow alert for a heatwave-like condition was issued for Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh's Una also recorded the season's highest temperature at 43.2°C while Agra logged the second-highest temperature ever at 46.9°C. Chandigarh, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5°C, the third-highest temperature ever recorded in the city.

Rajasthan's Barmer recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5°C on Friday, while Delhi's Ayanagar witnessed 46.2°c. Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh recorded 44.9°C. Surendranagar in Gujarat logged 44.7°C while Punjab's Patiala recorded 44.4°C.

Amid the relentless heatwave, special measures were taken to help the animals at Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park stay cool. Speaking about the arrangements, Dr Arvind Mathur, senior wildlife veterinary officer at Nahargarh Biological and Zoological Park, told ANI, "The diets of some of the animals have also been changed on medical advice, with sloth bears being additionally given barley-based drinks and fruit ice cream. Herbivores like deer are being fed with watermelons and cucumbers. All animals are being administered electro and glucose by rotation to boost their fluid intake. They are also being dewormed and monitored 24/7 while also being administered with nutrition supplements."

Likewise, sprinklers and coolers have been set up at the Kanpur Zoo to provide animals with some relief from the ongoing heatwave.

(With inputs from ANI)