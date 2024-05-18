Heatwave declared in Chandigarh as mercury hits 44.5°C, highest in 22 years

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday declared heatwave in the city as the maximum temperature shot up from 41.9°C on Thursday to 44.5°C on Friday. A mirage appears on the Sector 16-17 dividing road amid searing heat on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

This is the highest that the maximum temperature has gone since at least 2002, as per IMD records.

At 44.5°C, the maximum temperature was 5.6 degrees above normal. The overall highest temperature recorded in the month of May in Chandigarh was in 1988, when it had climbed to 46.5°C on May 28.

It wasn’t available whether the maximum temperature has breached the 44.5°C mark in the month of May since then.

A heatwave is declared for this region when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and simultaneously rises at least 4.5°C above normal, or if the maximum temperature goes past 45°C, regardless of how much it departs from the normal. This was the first day with heatwave conditions in the city, although heatwave conditions had been recorded at IMD’s airport station on Wednesday.

While the maximum temperature had gone up to 43.1°C on May 23 last year, heatwave conditions were not recorded on any day in the month. Due to record rain, the temperature had remained below normal.

In 2022, heatwave was declared on May 15, when the maximum temperature had touched 43.6°C, 4.9 degrees above normal.

Speaking about the rise in temperature, scientist at IMD Chandigarh, Shivinder Singh said, “With clear skies and an anticyclonic movement active over the region, the rise in temperature had been predicted a few days back. It is now likely to stay along similar lines. Western Disturbances are unlikely to affect the region in the coming days for now.”

A yellow warning for heatwave continues to remain in effect in the city. Yellow is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by IMD, asking people to be prepared. If temperature persists along similar lines, then an orange warning can be declared, even as it has already been declared in other parts of the region.

Stay indoors during peak hours

Along with sunny skies, warm westerly winds are also blowing over the region. They are coming from the Pakistan and Rajasthan side, commonly called “loo” winds and IMD has cautioned people to avoid these during peak hours by staying inside .

IMD has also advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and stay hydrated. A close watch must be kept on infants, elderly individuals, outdoor workers and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The minimum temperature also rose from 25°C to 26.7°C, 1.6 degrees above normal. This is the highest since 28.9°C on May 10.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 43°C and 44°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 27°C and 29°C.