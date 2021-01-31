Day after joining BJP, former TMC minister lashes out at Mamata govt
Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, came down heavily on his previous party --- the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) --- at his first BJP rally in Howrah on Sunday.
“The end of TMC has begun. We (BJP) would reach the target of winning more than 200 assembly seats set by Shah (home minister Amit Shah) in the coming elections. Today, people of Bengal are frustrated. There is no employment, no industry...law and order has reached the rock-bottom. The government has done nothing for the minority and has just used them as a vote bank,” former TMC heavyweight Banerjee, while floating the slogan “Cholun Paltai (let’s change)”.
Six TMC leaders, including a former minister, joined the BJP at Shah’s residence in New Delhi on Saturday evening. They were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane after Shah’s two-day trip to West Bengal had to be cancelled because of a minor blast in the national capital.
Smriti Irani began her speech in Bengali. “You (Mamata Banerjee) have deprived the farmers of Bengal for two years from central benefits. It is because in TMC no work is done unless you get cut money. Where there is theft there is TMC. So people of Bengal have decided that this time TMC will go out and BJP will come in,” she added.
Top BJP leaders hinted that more TMC leaders from Kolkata and South 24 Parganas, two bastions of the state’s ruling party, could join the BJP over the next three weeks.
Several district level leaders of the TMC and Congress joined the BJP in Sunday’s programme.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agriculture minister responds to Sharad Pawar's criticism of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare likely to get top priority in Budget 2021: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand sets up first arboretum for Shivalik range with 210 species of trees
- The Shivalik Arboretum has over 210 tree and shrub species, making it one of the biggest arboretum in Uttarakhand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You have a responsibility: AAP’s Raghav Chadha writes to Punjab CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi announces compensation for UP accident victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moradabad accident: ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of victims, says PM Modi
- The accident occurred on Saturday when a private bus collided with a truck on the highway due to poor visibility in dense fog which has shrouded north India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoist killed in Odisha encounter, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satya Pal Malik warns Centre not to suppress farmers' movement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after joining BJP, former TMC minister lashes out at Mamata govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata govt has given free access to infiltrators: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood moves SC against HC order on illegal construction notice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why is India called the world’s pharmacy? Here are 160 million reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uncertainty over Bombay HC judge behind controversial POCSO rulings
- Justice Ganediwala’s fate hangs in the balance since her tenure as an additional judge ends on February 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India is more than just a political or territorial entity, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF to focus on ₹1.3 lakh crore deal for 114 fighter jets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox