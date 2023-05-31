Home / India News / 'Day not far when…': Lawyer's big claim after Allahabad HC ruling on Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2023 05:44 PM IST

Allahabad High Court dismissed the Muslim side's plea challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

The advocates representing five Hindu women seeking the right to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex called the Allahabad high court's Wednesday ruling a “huge win” and asserted that soon a temple of Lord Shiva will be constructed at the site.

Gyanvapi Mosque complex.
The Allahabad high court dismissed a civil revision petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women before a Varanasi court seeking the right to worship Shringar Gauri and other deities in Gyanvapi mosque compound.

Justice JJ Munir passed this order after hearing the counsel for the rival sides at length.

“We welcome the decision of the court to dismiss Order 7 Rule CPC plea filed by Anjuman Intazamia Mosque Committee which challenged the maintainability of the suit of five Hindu women worshippers seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque,” Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, a lawyer representing the Hindu side, said.

Hari Shankar Jain, another advocate representing the Hindu side, called the ruling “extremely important” claiming the “current religious war will prove a milestone.”

"I hope that the day is not far when we will construct a grand Shiv temple there and the present structure will be removed," Jain said.

The lawyers representing the Muslim side, however, said the verdict was not a big win for the Hindu side as claimed and argued that the ruling can be challenged in the Supreme Court. Mohammad Tauheed Khan, the advocate representing the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi case, said the next course of action will be decided upon after reading the order.

The Muslim side on May 22 submitted its written objections before the Varanasi District Court in the matter of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) investigation of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The court has fixed July 7 for the next hearing in the case.

