Dayanand Saraswati's birth anniversary to Sohna-Dausa: PM Modi's itinerary today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a packed schedule spread across four days, 90 hours, over 10,800 km and at least ten public programmes. PM Modi will inaugurate year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi today at 11 am. The prime minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. Union Minister GK Reddy and MoS culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi will be part of the event.

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on 12 February 1824, founded Arya Samaj - a Hindu reform movement focused on cultural and social awakening with an emphasis on education and society - in 1875. The Prime Minister’s Office said the government was committed to honouring social reformers and important personalities, whose contributions were not given due credit.

PM Modi is then scheduled to fly to Dausa, Rajasthan, to inaugurate the first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Sohna-Dausa stretch, and lay the foundation stone of various road development projects worth over ₹18,100 crore. The PM will reportedly reach Dausa at around 3 pm and also hold two public meetings.

Stretching across 246 kilometres and developed at a cost of over ₹12,150 crore, this section will reduce the current travelling time between the two major cities from current 5 hours to just 3 hours, decongest the Delhi-Jaipur NH 48 highway, and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

For the final stop on Sunday, PM Modi will proceed to Bengaluru at night, thus covering a total distance of over 1,750 km in one day. On Monday, he’ll flag off the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station in Yelahanka. He will reportedly head to Agartala in Tripura on Monday and then fly back to Delhi.

On February 10, the PM travelled from Delhi to Lucknow to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. He then went to Mumbai and launched two Vande Bharat Trains, road projects and the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah. On February 11, he landed in the poll-bound Tripura to address two election rallies at Ambassa and Radhakishorepur.

(With inputs from agencies)

