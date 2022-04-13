Days after Indian student’s death in Toronto, 39-year-old arrested in killing

A 39-year-old man in Canada’s Toronto has been arrested in the homicide investigation of 21-year-old Indian student Kartik Vasudev. Richard Jonathan Edwin, arrested by the police on Tuesday, is believed to have shot and killed Vasudev on Thursday evening at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town.

Kartik hailed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and moved to Canada in January to pursue higher education, his family had told news agency ANI.

“He went (to Canada) for studies in January. He was also doing a job in a restaurant. Someone shot at him outside the subway station while he was going to the restaurant where he worked,” the deceased's father Hitesh Vasudev said after the incident.

On Thursday, at approximately 5 pm, the Toronto police received a call about a shooting in Sherbourne Subway station. “The call reported that a man (later identified as Kartik Vasudev) had been shot at the Glen Road entrance of Sherbourne Subway Station,” the police said in its report.

Vasudev received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement.

“We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday,” the Consulate General of India wrote in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday.

The 35-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath was Richard Edwin’s second victim, who was shot dead on Saturday evening - two days after Kartik’s death, police said. The cops have so far dubbed both these attacks as ‘random’ homicide incidents.