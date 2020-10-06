Days after meeting Amit Shah, Jagan Reddy meets PM Modi; seeks Centre’s help for 3 capitals

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:55 IST

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday sought the cooperation of the Centre in the formation of three capital cities for Andhra to facilitate a decentralised administration.

In a 40-minute meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the chief minister is believed to have explained in detail why the state government had to take the decision to form three capitals for the state and how it would help the state achieve all round development.

Jagan was accompanied by YSRC parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy and another MP P Mithun Reddy.

Though it was widely speculated in the media that the discussion on YSRC joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would come up at the meeting between Jagan and Modi, there was no confirmation from either YSRC or the BJP.

“The chief minister explained to PM Modi on the prevailing political atmosphere in the state and the legal hurdles being faced by his government in implementing various decisions including the decentralisation of administration and distribution of house sites to the poor,” a YSRC functionary familiar with the development said.

An official in the CMO said Jagan had sought liberal financial assistance from the Centre in the decentralised development of the state. He also brought to the notice of the Prime Minister that several issues had been pending unresolved with the Centre since YSRC came to power in May 2019.

“Apart from the promises made to the state as per the AP Reorganization Act, including funds due to the state to offset the revenue deficit, the chief minister took up several other issues with the Prime Minister. The meeting took place in a completely cordial atmosphere and the response from the PM was quite encouraging,” the CMO official said.

It was the second time Jagan had met Modi this year. The last time the chief minister met the Prime Minister was on February 12, with a long wish list of demands including special category status.