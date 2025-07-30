Days after Op Mahadev, Indian Army carries out Op Shivshakti | What we know

An encounter along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch broke out on Wednesday morning. As per the official statement from the Indian Army, two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed during this encounter, codenamed Operation Shivshakti. The news of Operation Shiv Shakti comes days after the Indian Army announced Operation Mahadev, during which three Pahalgam attackers were neutralised by security forces(AFP/Representational)

Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered," read the official statement from the White Knight Corps on X.

"In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered," read the official statement from the White Knight Corps on X.

As per officials, troops on ambush duty, following information about possible attempt by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists to cross the border, saw the movement in Maldivalanarea of Degwar sector on late Tuesday night.

The terrorists then proceeded to open fire. After an encounter which lasted several hours, the two were hit and neutralised.

Combating cross-border terrorism

This operation comes as part of India's ongoing mission to combat cross-border terrorism after the Pahalgam attack.

On April 22, 2025, a group of terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. The attack, which was the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama 2019, resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and a Nepali citizen.

In response to this attack, India carried out Operation Sindoor, which were a series of military strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev earlier this week. Home minister Amit Shah announced it in Parliament on Tuesday.