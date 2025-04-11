Days after woman found dead, Chamoli cops find brother’s body in nearby gorge

Dehradun: A 45-year-old man’s body was recovered on Thursday near a gorge in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, days after his 40-year-old sister was found dead in a burnt car. The two are suspected to have died by suicide due to financial difficulties, police said on Friday. The two are suspected to have died by suicide due to financial difficulties, police said on Friday (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, police had recovered the charred remains of the woman from Bengaluru, from the burnt car — a taxi registered in Karnataka — on the Tapovan-Subhai road.

A police team was sent to Bengaluru to gather more information about her, following which cops began searching for a missing man who was allegedly staying with the woman at a homestay near Tapovan and was introduced as her brother. Police were also looking into the nature of their relationship.

“On Thursday, we found the brother’s body in a gorge nearby and there was froth coming out of the man’s mouth. A bottle of poison was also recovered near the burnt car on Sunday. It appears to be a case of death by suicide. It is suspected that the woman first consumed poison and then set the car on fire. The man is believed to have consumed poison later,” Chamoli superintendent of police Sarvesh Panwar said.

The siblings, originally from Odisha’s Raigarh, were staying at the homestay for over two months without paying the rent. They had reportedly cut off contact with their family members and relatives.

“We also found that they had been staying at a local homestay for more than two months without paying rent. They were under financial stress and had distanced themselves from their family. Occasionally, they would ask locals for money to meet daily expenses,” Panwar added.

The police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday evening against an unidentified person under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen an offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent the woman’s body for postmortem examination.

“We have preserved the man’s viscera samples for forensic testing,” Panwar said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290