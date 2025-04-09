A 29-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide in Kanakanagara, a senior police officer said on Tuesday, adding that a purported suicide note was found wherein she claimed the responsibility for her death. However, the deceased’s family have alleged that her husband had financially and emotionally neglected his wife that led to her taking the step. Woman found dead in Bengaluru, suicide suspected: Police

“We have received a complaint from the father, who stated that his daughter died by suicide on Monday as she was being financially and emotionally tortured by her husband, an airline employee in Bengaluru. A suicide note was recovered from the woman’s possession stating that she alone was responsible for her death, without accusing her husband,” Deputy commissioner of police Saidulu Adavath told HT.

“We are in touch with legal experts about the possibility of filing a case against her husband on the basis of the complaint filed by the woman’s father. Meanwhile, the husband has been detained for questioning. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and investigations are ongoing,” he further said.

In the complaint, the father stated: “He worked for a private airline and earned ₹80,000 a month but did not contribute a single rupee at home. Instead, he chose to squander his earnings elsewhere.”