Delhi LG Saxena removes 223 DCW employees, appointed by ex-chief Swati Maliwal

As many as 223 employees were removed from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) with immediate effect on the order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. According to the Department of Women and Child Development, the then chairperson of the DCW, Swati Maliwal, had appointed the staffers on contract without the government's permission and against the rules. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (ANI)

“DCW has violated the statutory provisions of DCW Act, 1994 and various standing instructions of the Department of Finance & Planning Department, GNCTD by creating 223 posts and engaging staff without following due procedure i.e. no study was conducted to assess the actual requirement of additional staff and eligibility criteria for each post, no administrative approval and expenditure sanctioned was obtained from the GNCTD for engaging such manpower and applications for such posts were not formally invited, role and responsibility for any of these posts were not assigned and emoluments of some of the incumbents which were decided at the time of initial appointment, were enhanced very sharply and arbitrarily,” the order read.

It further states, “…taking cognizance of all these irregularities and illegalities made by DCW, the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has approved the proposal of the department that the appointments of contractual staff engaged in DCW without having sanctioned posts and without following due procedures is void- ab-initio and the same cannot be allowed to continue in DCW.”

“Therefore, the approval of the Government is hereby conveyed to Delhi Commission for Women to discontinue the services of all contractual staff with immediate effect who have been appointed by DCW at any point of time, by going beyond its delegated power and without following various procedures laid down and in violation of DCW Act/ rules/regulations/guidelines issued by Govt. of NCT of Delhi from time to time,” the order further said.