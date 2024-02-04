Swati Maliwal's 'wrong oath' draws NCW chief's flak. Then a social media fight

AAP leader Swati Maliwal and National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma locked horns on social media after Rekha Sharma criticised Swati Maliwal who has now become a Rajya Sabha member. On January 31, Swati Maliwal took a wrong oath in the Rajya Sabha and had to take the oath twice. At first, she read the version other oath meant for nominated Rajya Sabha members. Swati Maliwal is an elected member. She also uttered a slogan after concluding her first oath, which was removed from the record. Swati Maliwal and Rekha Sharma, two women rights activists, fought it out on X.

Sharing the video of the faux pas, Rekha Sharma called Swati Maliwal a 'product of aandolan'. Rekha Sharma said a day after retaking the oath, Swati Maliwal thought she became an expert on Budget.

"Product of an aandolan only knows slogans and dharhas...won't use her little brain in anything constructive..heard her saying ' very disappointing budget without even knowing the meaning of it. In one day after retaking the oath, she thought she became an expert on budget," Rekha Sharma said.

Swati Maliwal, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, reacted to Rekha Sharma's criticism and said she accepts that she is a proud 'aandolankari'. Calling Rekha Sharma a troll, Swati Maliwal said, "Committed my life to activism and social work. You have failed the women of this country. I think you should resign and stick to the only thing u are capable of - TROLLING. Also; FYI this slogan is associated with Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Obviously u have no clue," Swati Maliwal said.

Why Swati Maliwal had to take oath twice

When Swati Maliwal took the oath for the first time, she uttered the 'Inquilab Zindabad' slogan which was termed unwarranted by Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. "One second, Swati ji, please take your seat. I will call you again. Honourable members, this is a very solemn occasion. There have been earlier instances of diversions to oath in the country and outside. And corrections had to be made. She is a young member of the House. She will bear with it," the chairman said calling Swati Maliwal's name again for another take of the oath. After the second time, Dhankhar said the earlier one will not go in the record.