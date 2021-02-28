DEA secy takes additional charge of revenue dept
Department of economic affairs (DEA) secretary Tarun Bajaj has been given additional charge of the revenue department upon superannuation of incumbent finance and revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Sunday.
Bajaj, a 1988-batch, Haryana cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, will hold the additional charge “till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” a statement issued by the secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said on Saturday.
Bajaj became economic affairs secretary on May 1, 2020 after superannuation of Atanu Chakraborty.
In Odisha, 25 students of a technical university test Covid-19 positive
- Officials in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology at Burla in Sambalpur district said 25 students including a girl student tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 2 days.
