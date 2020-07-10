‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter

india

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 12:25 IST

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s death in a police encounter early on Friday morning triggered sharp attacks from opposition parties who alleged that the gangster arrested less than 24 hours earlier from a temple in Ujjain had been killed to shield the people who had protected him. Vikas Dubey was arrested from Mahakal temple in Ujjain, nearly 650 km from Kanpur on Thursday morning. He was being taken back to Kanpur in a sports utility vehicle when the incident took place.

Opposition leaders who had demanded a thorough probe to unravel the gangster’s political nexus claimed that the encounter was engineered to bury the facts.

“Dead men tell no tales,” former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said in a tweet after news of the encounter emerged.

Dead men tell no tales #VikasDubey — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 10, 2020

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wondered if the vehicle had indeed overturned or the encounter was designed to stop the UP government from being turned on its head, a reference to the party’s allegations that Dubey had been shielded by local BJP leaders.

The gangster was shot dead 20 km from Kanpur city. Police said the vehicle in which Vikas Dubey was travelling overturned in a road accident. The gangster, according to a statement by Kanpur police, snatched a service pistol from one of the policemen in the car and tried to run away. Policemen went after him and told him to surrender. “But he didn’t listen and started firing at the police with an intention to kill,” the statement in Hindi said. He was shot in police firing and later died at a hospital.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had yesterday demanded a CBI inquiry, said the criminal may have died. But what about the people who protected him, she asked.

अपराधी का अंत हो गया, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

Vikas Dubey, who had 60 cases registered against him, hit national headlines a week back when his gang ambushed and shot dead eight policemen in Kanpur who had come to arrest him. Seven more policemen were injured. It turned out that he had been tipped off about the raid by a local policeman, one of the many who were on his rolls. He had been on the run ever since.

The hunt for Dubey ended near Ujjain’s Mahakal temple.

Srinivas BV, the Indian Youth Congress president, tweeted that Vikas Dubey’s encounter would come as a relief for BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh who had helped him. He also referred to two videos tweeted by news agency ANI that it said, showed Vikas Dubey travelling in a SUV of a different make than the one that overturned. In the second video recorded some time before the encounter took place, the news agency said the police had stopped vehicles of journalists following the police convoy at 6.30 am. The encounter took place half an hour later.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra rebutted the BJP’s critics, saying the cops had done their job.

“The law has taken its course. It could be a matter of regret and disappointment for those who raised questions on Vikas Dubey’s arrest yesterday and his death today. MP Police did its job. It arrested and handed him over to UP Police,” Mishra said.