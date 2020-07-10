e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt

After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt

Officials said Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the police after he tried to escape following an accident involving one of the vehicles in the Special Task Force (STF) cavalcade. Akhilesh Yadav ‘s tweet came shortly after the encounter.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh, Dec 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow on Sunday. ()
Uttar Pradesh, Dec 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow on Sunday. ()(ANI File Photo)
         

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government after gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of murdering eight policemen on July 3, was killed in an alleged encounter by the police in Kanpur district.

Officials said Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the police after he tried to escape following an accident involving one of the vehicles in the Special Task Force (STF) cavalcade bringing him back to Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city.

Akhilesh Yadav posted his comment on Twitter without directly referring to Dubey.

“The car hasn’t overturned but the government has been saved from being overturned because of secrets,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Dubey, on the run since the attack on the policemen, was arrested near the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday.

STF officials said there was an encounter as Vikas Dubey tried to escape when the vehicle overturned early in the morning amid heavy rains.

They said Vikas Dubey snatched a weapon from one of the policemen after the accident. He then ran to a nearby field and was asked to surrender, which he refused to do, they added.

He was killed as the police team fired in self-defence, officials said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
‘Unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19 sweeping Kazakhstan
‘Unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19 sweeping Kazakhstan
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Charlize Theron interview: Actor reveals what she’d advise her younger self
Charlize Theron interview: Actor reveals what she’d advise her younger self
After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt
After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In