At least five dead, dozen workers injured in blast at firecracker factory in UP

At least five people died and half a dozen workers were injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in Bharwari under the Kokhraj police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Sunday. The rescue operation is underway and injured people were being sent to hospital. The death count is likely to increase, police said. (HT Photo)

SP Kaushambi Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, “Five people have died and some are injured in the fire that broke out in the firecracker factory of Bharwari.”

He told reporters, “Injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The factory is far away from the residential area... The rescue operation is underway... They had the license to manufacture and sell. 5-6 people are injured”

Firefighters at the scene were trying to control the fire and efforts are underway to rescue workers trapped inside the factory.