Death knell of Mamata Banerjee govt has been sounded: Amit Shah in Bengal

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:39 IST

The days of the Mamata Banerjee government are numbered and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power with two-third majority in the coming assembly election in West Bengal, Union home minister Amit Shah said Thursday morning at Puyabagan in Bankura district.

“The manner in which the Mamata Banerjee government has neglected the poor, the farmers, the backward classes and the tribal people and have oppressed people, especially BJP workers, I can clearly see that its death bell has been sounded. In the coming days the BJP will come to power with two-third majority and form the government,” Shah told the media shortly after garlanding the statue of Birsa Munda, the leader of the Independence movement carried out by tribal people in the region against the British Raj.

“I appeal to the people to overthrow this government and give the BJP the opportunity to build sonar Bangla (a golden Bengal),” said Shah.

Shah surprised everyone by not wearing a mask although other BJP leaders around him followed the safety protocol.

Assembly elections will be held in West Bengal in about six months.

Shah arrived at Kolkata on Wednesday night. He flew to Bankura in a chopper a little before noon on Thursday. He began his programme by garlanding the statue of Birsa Munda who is worshipped by tribal people.

After the short garlanding ceremony, Shah went to Bankura town to address BJP leaders from 13 districts in an internal meeting to outline the strategy of the coming polls.

“I started my two-day journey by garlanding the statue of Bhagwan (God) Birsa Munda. Since my arrival last night I have witnessed public outrage against the Mamata Banerjee government and people’s increasing faith in the Narendra Modi government. They know that only the social welfare projects started by the Modi government can change their lives,” said Shah.

“The tribal people of Bengal are not getting the housing schemes started by the Centre. The poor are not getting healthcare facilities. The farmers are not getting the annual aid of Rs 6,000,” said Shah.

“You (Mamata Banerjee) are wrong if you think that you can stop the BJP by stopping Central schemes in West Bengal. If you let people enjoy the benefits of these schemes they may at least spare some thoughts for you,” said Shah.

The Union home minister was also scheduled to have lunch with a tribal family.

The BJP showed its best performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Bankura district. It won two seats and stayed ahead of the TMC in almost all the assembly segments.

“Amit Shah is day dreaming,” TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said in Kolkata, reacting to Shah’s statement on the BJP coming to power. “If BJP is capable of building a golden Bengal why doesn’t it build a golden Uttar Pradesh? The BJP is a party of rich people. Having lunch at the home of a tribal family is just a drama. People of Bengal will never bring the BJP to power,” he added.