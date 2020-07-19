e-paper
Death toll due to Assam floods rises to 79

Death toll due to Assam floods rises to 79

A Flood Report issued by the ASDMA stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 26 districts have been affected so far.

india Updated: Jul 19, 2020 08:34 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Guwahati
Assam, July 18 (ANI): A villager wades through the waterlogged road at a flood-affected Lalmati Village, in Tezpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
At least 79 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, informed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday.

A Flood Report issued by the ASDMA stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 26 districts have been affected so far. The total number of revenue circles affected is 79 and over 2,678 villages were devastated by the floods.

“A total of 27,63,719 people and 1,16,404.01 hectares of crop area had been affected by the floods.” the report stated.

It further added, “The government has so far opened 649 relief camps that are currently providing relief to 47,465 people. 181 boats have been deployed and 511 persons have been evacuated.”

Additionally, around 96 animals have died in the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district of Assam due to floods, the state government informed on Saturday.

