Death toll in Assam floods cross 100; nearly 25 lakh still affected

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:04 IST

With five deaths due to drowning reported from across the state during the day, the death toll in Assam due to floods this season crossed the century mark on Sunday and increased to 102.

According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons died at Kalgachia in Barpeta, two more at Kachugaon in Kokrajhar and one at Bhuragaon in Morigaon district.

Besides deaths due to drowning, 26 more persons have died across the state since May due to landslides caused by heavy rain, as per ASDMA.

As on Sunday, nearly 25 lakh people in 2265 villages in 23 of the state’s 33 districts were still affected by floods. Goalpara (4.70 lakh) was the worst affected district followed by Barpeta (3.95 lakh) and Morigaon (3.33 lakh).

Nearly 46,000 people uprooted due to floods were taking in 457 relief camps in 16 affected districts. Over 1.12 lakh hectare of crop area is still affected due to inundation, said the ASDMA bulletin.

Nearly 85% area of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) spread over 430 sq km is inundated by flood waters at present. This monsoon, 129 wild animals including 14 rhinos (10 drowning, 4 natural causes) have died in and around the park, said a KNPTR bulletin.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) report, Brahmaputra continued to flow above danger level at Nematighat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri. Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki and Kushiyara rivers also crossed the red mark at some places.