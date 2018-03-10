 Death toll in Gujarat truck accident rises to 36, driver held | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 10, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Death toll in Gujarat truck accident rises to 36, driver held

As many as 26 people were killed instantly after a truck carrying a wedding party fell from a bridge near Ranghola village on March 6.

india Updated: Mar 10, 2018 18:20 IST
People move the body of a victim, who died in a truck accident, into a vehicle after the post-mortem examination at a government hospital in a village in Bhavnagar district on March 6, 2018.
People move the body of a victim, who died in a truck accident, into a vehicle after the post-mortem examination at a government hospital in a village in Bhavnagar district on March 6, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

The death toll in the March 6 truck accident near Raghola village reached 36 after four more persons succumbed to their injuries in hospital, police said on Saturday.

As many as 26 people were killed instantly after a truck carrying a wedding party fell from a bridge near Ranghola village on March 6.

Another four died the same day while undergoing treatment, while two more succumbed the next day, police said.

“In the last 48 hours, four more persons, including a 13-year-old boy, died at the civil hospital at Bhavnagar, taking the death toll to 36,” sub inspector of Jamrala police station, KJ Karapada, said.

He further said that the condition of two of the injured was currently critical.

Meanwhile, truck driver Nitin Vaghela, who had fled the scene, was arrested yesterday.

“He was hiding in the house of one of his relatives. His interrogation revealed that he did not have a licence to drive,” Karapada said.

In an official release issued on Saturday, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you
/india-news