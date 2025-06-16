Deaths of Assam women in Uttarakhand, Gujarat spark outrage, CM Sarma seeks probe

The deaths of two women from Assam in Uttarakhand and Gujarat have sparked outrage, prompting chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to seek a proper probe. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought a proper probe. (Shutterstock)

The body of Rosmita Hojai, 25, a student from Assam’s Dima Hasao district, was recovered from the Ganga in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh on June 10, five days after she was reported missing after taking a railway examination in Delhi.

Hemant Sharma from Delhi and Haryana’s Pankaj Kokar were detained for questioning after the recovery of Hojai’s body.

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) senior police superintendent Ayush Agarwal said there were no external injury marks on Hojai’s body. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of drowning.”

Hojai’s family rejected the drowning theory, alleging foul play. “She was supposed to board a train home on June 5. She called her mother before she was unreachable. We filed a missing persons report at a police station in Dima Hasao,” said a family member. “The body was found in Uttarakhand. How did she get there? Why was her phone switched off? And who were the two men with her? These questions must be thoroughly investigated.”

Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) was among the groups that held protests demanding a high-level probe. DSU president Promit Sengyung said Hojai’s death raises questions. “Our youth are educated and ambitious. As they venture to bigger cities, safety becomes a major concern. This case must be investigated thoroughly so justice is served.”

On Friday, Sarma wrote to his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, requesting an independent probe. “We are distressed by Rosmita Hojai’s death, especially under such circumstances. I have requested Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami to look into the matter so justice can be delivered.”

Dhami assured a full and transparent probe. “We are equally concerned. I have directed the DGP [police chief] to conduct a thorough and detailed investigation,” Dhami said on X.

Shiwali Kashyap, 24, an interior designer from Assam’s Sivasagar district, was found dead in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on June 12. Police said she allegedly jumped from the second floor of an apartment.

Kashyap lived in Ahmedabad and was in a relationship with one Saurav Purohit. Her mother, Bibha Majindar Baruah, said she spoke to her daughter 30 minutes before the incident. “She sounded normal—neither anxious nor upset. If she were planning suicide, there would have been signs. I suspect foul play and demand justice.”

Ashutosh, a relative, said Sarma has assured them of a proper investigation. “We went to Ahmedabad and submitted all her call and chat records. We hope the police conduct an impartial investigation.”

JS Kandoria, a Gujarat Police officer, said that Kashyap lived with Purohit for four months. He added that Purohit was interrogated. “Prima facie, it appears she jumped from the balcony and died of severe head injuries,” said Kandoria.

On Sunday, Kashyap’s body was brought back to Assam and handed over to the family.