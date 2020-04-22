Debating SC plea, govt opposes 4G restoration in J&K

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 06:17 IST

Militancy still remains a serious issue in Jammu & Kashmir, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday while opposing the restoration of high-speed 4G internet services for the residents in the Union Territory to stay connected amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Jammu & Kashmir has had low-speed 2G internet connectivity since a communications blackout imposed to check protests against the nullification of Constitution’s Article 370 that stripped the region of its special status in August was eased in phases. Residents say the absence of 4G services have prevented them from availing digital health, business and educational services while the rest of the world is increasingly relying on them to stay connected amid the pandemic that has prompted lockdowns globally.

“Militancy is still there and it is a very serious issue. When a militant was recently killed, about 500 people gathered at his funeral. They are making martyrs of these people [militants],” attorney general K K Venugopal told the court while opposing the restoration.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Jammu & Kashmir, sought a week to submit a consolidated response to the pleas seeking the restoration of the services.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai told the Centre to mention its stand in affidavit latest by Sunday. It directed Jammu & Kashmir to file its response by then while directing the matter to be listed next on April 27.

The Court said a similar matter was pending before the Jammu & Kashmir high court.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who appeared for the petitioner, told the bench that the high court proceedings related to a host of other issues of which internet connectivity was one of the aspects.

The court asked Mehta to take instructions in this regard.

In its petition, Foundation for Media Professionals, a non-governmental organisation, has argued for 4G connectivity citing the coronavirus cases that have crossed 350 in the Union Territory. It argued social distancing was impossible as the lack of 4G prevented residents from seeking online advice from doctors. Professionals are finding it hard to work from home and groceries cannot be purchased online, the petition said.

A fresh petition by Private Schools Association of Jammu & Kashmir also came up for hearing in the court. It pleaded the 2G connectivity has restricted over 2,000 schools from holding online classes for over 7 lakh students.

Mehta inquired about the availability of laptops and tabs for the students.

Lawyer Charu Ambwani, who represented the Association, said the hardware is available but internet connectivity was the problem. The court said it will hear the Centre and Jammu & Kashmir on this aspect on Monday.