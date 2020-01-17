Dec 16 gang rape convicts moved to cells near hanging courtyard

india

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 08:50 IST

The four convicts of 2012 Delhi gang rape case were on Thursday shifted to four separate single cells inside jail number 3 of Tihar.

Jail officers said that while the hanging courtyard (phansi kotha) is also in jail number 3, the transfer of the four prisoners on Thursday does not mean that they will be hanged immediately. The prison authorities said they will proceed as per the court’s order after they file a status report on Friday related to the legal remedies of the convicts.

The four convicts are lodged in single cells that have at least two CCTV cameras and are guarded by 2-3 jail guards round-the-clock. The prison’s spokesperson, Raj Kumar, confirmed that the four men had been transferred to jail 3.

Until Thursday afternoon, Pawan, Akshay and Mukesh were lodged in jail number 2 while Vinay was in jail 3. Prison officers had already begun preparation for their execution on January 22 by ordering ropes (to be used for the execution) and seeking a hangman from Uttar Pradesh prisons department, according to a city court’s order.

Focus on safety near Vinobhapuri, Badarpur Metros: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the city police to look into safety and security around two Metro stations—Vinobhapuri and Badarpur—after it was informed that the stretch is dark and isolated and instances of eve-teasing have been taking place.

A bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice AJ Bhambhani asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Legal Cell) to look into the issue after the amicus curiae, advocate Meera Bhatia, informed the court that she had received an email highlighting incidents of harassment that take place at these two Metro stations because the areas are dark and isolated.

The court was hearing a plea which it had initiated itself after the December 16 gang rape in 2012.

Mercy plea being processed: Home ministry

Union Home Ministry is processing the mercy petition of one of the four gang rape and murder case convicts, Mukesh Singh, officials said.

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal has recommended rejection of the plea and forward the mercy plea to the MHA as per procedure, a senior official said . The petition is being examined and a decision will be taken soon,” the official said.