December 16 gangrape: What happened that night

The Supreme Court will decide on the review petition of three of the four convicts in the December 16 gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in Delhi.

The woman was gangraped, tortured and thrown out of a moving bus on December 16, 2012.

This is what happened that night:

* The girl student and her friend, after watching Life of Pi at a cinema hall in south Delhi’s Saket, reached Munirka Bus Stand at 9 pm in an auto

* They waited for public transport for a while and then boarded a chartered bus after its conductor talked them into it.

* There were four boys in the driver’s cabin and two boys behind the driver’s cabin.

* The boy and the girl sat next to each other on the left side - second seat in the bus and paid fare of Rs 20

* As the bus reached the flyover near the airport, three boys came out of the driver’s cabin. Two of them started abusing the woman’s friend and asked him where he was taking her late in the evening

* One of them hit the victim’s friend who tried fighting back. Soon, two other boys joined in beating him with iron rods lying in the bus

* As the victim came forward to save her friend, two of the assailants pushed her to the back seat

* While victim’s friend was attacked, the other assailants took turns to rape her

* In their brutal act, the convicts damaged her internal organs using an iron rod

* The assailants also robbed both the victims

* The assailants then tried to throw both the victims out of the moving bus from its rear door but since it could not open, they brought them in the front and pushed them out of the moving bus on National Highway 8 near Mahipalpur flyover.

*Both victims were later spotted by the passersby who informed the police.

* The passersby also brought sheets to cover them. They were then rushed to Safdarjung Hospital.