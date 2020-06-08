‘Covid-19 lockdown extended till June 30 in West Bengal’: CM Mamata Banerjee

india

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:47 IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced extending coronavirus lockdown restrictions till June 30 in the state, news agency ANI reported.

Mizoram government also announced a similar directive after a consultative meeting was chaired by chief minister Zoramthanga on Monday. The state government has decided to impose a 2-week total lockdown starting June 9 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Consultative meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga decides to extend the period of quarantine which currently is 14 days to 21 days with immediate effect: Mizoram Government https://t.co/FwhW4ZTpzg — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

“Lockdown guidelines will be notified shortly,” a statement from Mizoram government noted. The period of Covid-19 quarantine has also been increased from 14 days to 21 days with immediate effect in the state.

We have decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 in West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/LHl8tFxSmu — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Last week, Manipur government also to extend the lockdown restrictions in the state till June 30. Chief minister N Biren Singh announced the same at a press conference last Sunday describing the extension of lockdown restrictions as a preventive measure that would help save people’s lives from the viral outbreak.

Besides this, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Punjab have also batted for restrictions to remain in place and have extended the lockdown till June 30 with some relaxations.

Maharashtra government rolled out guidelines on lockdown relaxations that are to be implemented in three phases under its mission ‘Mission Begin Again’.

Tamil Nadu government also announced the extension of lockdown till June 30 coupled with a number of relaxations, barring containment zones. Ban on places of worship and interstate transport will remain prohibited across the state.

Coronavirus cases across the country continue to rise unabated with the national tally soaring beyond 256,000. India now stands fifth on the global Covid-19 tally after countries like the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK.