As restrictions are eased, Maharashtra authorities to ensure stricter implementation of curbs

The implementation of curbs will especially be ensured in containment zones, and district authorities and municipal corporations have been directed to concentrate on keeping the surge of coronavirus cases in check.

mumbai Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:52 IST
Maharashtra has 19 municipal corporations in red zones, which have seen the easing of more curbs since June 3.
Authorities in Maharashtra have been directed to ensure stricter implementation of the Covid-19 lockdown while rolling out relaxations in the third phase of “Mission Begin Again” to allow private offices to operate with 10% of their workforce.

The implementation of curbs will especially be ensured in containment zones, and district authorities and municipal corporations have been directed to concentrate on keeping the surge of coronavirus cases in check.

Maharashtra has 19 municipal corporations in red zones, which have seen the easing of more curbs since June 3. After physical activities such as jogging were allowed and shops reopened over the past week, private offices have started operating again from Monday after almost 11 weeks.

The state had started imposing Covid-19-related curbs in a phased manner from March 14.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) resumed its bus services in Mumbai from Monday. Office-goers and citizens in areas under the jurisdiction of nine municipal corporations have been allowed to use private vehicles for inter-city travel.

Long queues were witnessed at bus stops in Mumbai and adjoining cities such as Kalyan, Dombivali and Thane. Key roads witnessed traffic jams on Monday morning as many office-goers stepped out of homes after several weeks.

The authorities are sceptical about the surge in the Covid-19 cases amid the easing of restrictions.

“We have directed the local authorities to take two-fold precautions under Mission Begin Again. They have been asked to ensure that they ramp up their health infrastructure to take care of additional infections, and at the same time, they should implement the lockdown norms strictly,” a senior state official, who is part of the policy-making team, said on condition of anonymity.

“For health services, the corporations and district administrations have been given additional support by expert doctors and logistics. More manpower has been roped in for implementing the curbs. They have also been told to augment tracing aggressively through surveillance teams in affected areas,” the official said.

Maharashtra currently has 3,654 containment zones and 18,515 surveillance teams that are engaged in contact tracing among infected people to contain the spread of the virus.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to hold meetings with local authorities to discuss the situation after rolling out the state’s unlock 1.0 plan or Mission Begin Again.

