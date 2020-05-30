Punjab extends lockdown till June 30 with ‘certain relaxations’

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 22:22 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced extension of Covid-19 lockdown in the state till June 30 with certain relaxations subject to the guidelines issued by the Centre.

The announcement came following the Centre extending the lockdown in containment zones till June 30, releasing fresh guidelines for resumption of economic activities outside these zones. The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, was scheduled to end on May 31.

Announcing the decision during his weekly Facebook live session, the Punjab chief minister said that Covid-19 wasn’t ending any time soon and if necessary, he would take tough measures to save the lives of people, news agency PTI reports.

The decision to extend the lockdown by another four weeks was taken after an on-ground assessment of the Covid-19 situtation through a video conference with health experts and cabinet ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Tript Singh Bajwa, PTI reported quoting a Punjab government release.

Capt Amarinder Singh also urged people to inculcate the habit of washing hands, wearing masks and observing social distancing during the FB session.

With 36 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of cases in Punjab rose to 2,233 on Saturday, according to the state’s health bulletin. Two deaths were also reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 44.

Punjab has now become the third state in the country to extend the lockdown.

Earlier in the evening, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced extending the lockdown till June 15.

West Bengal has also extended lockdown till June 15 but as with Punjab, there will be certain relaxations as well as conditions, according to a state government order.