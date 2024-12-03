Bengaluru, The decision taken by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to form a PoSH committee headed by her to address sexual harassment complaints has been deferred, said filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh on Tuesday. Decision on PoSH panel to address sexual harassment complaints deferred, says filmmaker Lankesh

KFCC had constituted a 10-member Complaints Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act on December 1, Lankesh told PTI.

Incidentally, Lankesh is the president of Film Industry for Rights and Equality , an organisation that fights for women's rights and against abuse in the Kannada film industry.

FIRE has been pushing KFCC to form a committee on the lines of Justice Hema Committee that has encouraged many women to come out with their complaints against sexual predators in the Malayalam film industry.

"We had a meeting, and it was decided that I would be heading the committee," added Lankesh.

But now she has been informed that the decision has been deferred pending the election of new office-bearers, she said.

"I have been told that KFCC will convene a meeting post the election on December 15 and will decide on the committee on December 16. But people I know have told me that there was stiff opposition among some of the KFCC members for appointing me as the head of the committee," said Lankesh.

Actors Pramila Joshi and Sruthi Hariharan were also part of the committee, she said. Others included Karnataka Sexual Minorities Forum state coordinator Mallu Kumbar, women's rights activist Vimala K S, journalist Muralidhar Khajane, producer Sa Ra Govinda, playwright Shashikany Yadahalli and lawyer Rajalaxmi Ankalagi as well as KFCC president N M Suresh.

Suresh also confirmed to PTI that the decision had been deferred.

"I do not have the right to sign this order now as I am leaving the office. Since elections are underway, we decided to wait for the new office-bearers to take charge and then issue the formal order," said Suresh, refuting allegations that KFCC members are objecting to Lankesh being appointed as head.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.