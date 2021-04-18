IND USA
Declare national health emergency, Sibal urges PM Modi as Covid-19 cases see record rise
Congress leader Kapil Sibal.(HT File Photo)
Declare national health emergency, Sibal urges PM Modi as Covid-19 cases see record rise

India has seen more than 200,000 daily Covid-19 cases over the last four days, including record 261,500 in the last 24 hours, which has taken its infection tally to 14,788,109.
PTI | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a national health emergency.

The former Union minister also called on the Election Commission to declare a moratorium on election rallies in view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

"COVID-19 infections faster than recoveries. Modiji: Declare a National Health Emergency. Election Commission: Declare a moratorium on election rallies. Courts: Protect people’s lives," Sibal tweeted.


A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections has taken India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The country has recorded over 2 lakh cases consecutively for the last four days.

